Hushour announces a fundraiser to help restore the town’s historic Caboose C-2095 rail car [more]
Mayor authorizes speed bumps on Buffalo Road despite commission recommendation against it
Mt. Airy Streets and Roads Commission meeting of Aug. 28 [more]
New Mt. Airy Net Director is dedicated to serving those in need [more]
Mt. Airy Arts Alliance is officially a non-profit
Mt. Airy Arts Alliance meeting of Sept. 10 [more]
Commission chair dives into storm water management pond issues
Mt. Airy Water and Sewer Commission meeting of Sept. 3 [more]
The Way We Were [more]
Fire Company open house set for Oct. 5 [more]
Days End Farm Horse Rescue hosts 25th Anniversary Fall Festival and Trainers Challenge
DEFHR invites the community to the farm to celebrate 25 years of rescuing horses! [more]