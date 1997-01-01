 
Home
News
Features
For Your Health
Ask the Fitness Pro
Nan's World
Planning Matters
Community Calendar  
Obituaries
Town Hall News
Mayor's Desk
From the Mailbox
About Us
Contact Info
Staff
Advertising
Town residents get vocal at September council meeting
Mt. Airy Town Council meeting of Sept. 8

By J.A. BURKE, Messenger staff
As published Sept. 17, 2014

A public hearing prior to the general meeting of the town council drew passionate comments from residents. The issue for the public hearing was to allow residents the opportunity to tell the council how they felt about Ordinance 2014-4, [more]
More Headlines

Hushour announces a fundraiser to help restore the town’s historic Caboose C-2095 rail car [more]

Mayor authorizes speed bumps on Buffalo Road despite commission recommendation against it
Mt. Airy Streets and Roads Commission meeting of Aug. 28 [more]

New Mt. Airy Net Director is dedicated to serving those in need [more]

Mt. Airy Arts Alliance is officially a non-profit
Mt. Airy Arts Alliance meeting of Sept. 10 [more]

Commission chair dives into storm water management pond issues
Mt. Airy Water and Sewer Commission meeting of Sept. 3 [more]

The Way We Were [more]

Fire Company open house set for Oct. 5 [more]

Days End Farm Horse Rescue hosts 25th Anniversary Fall Festival and Trainers Challenge
DEFHR invites the community to the farm to celebrate 25 years of rescuing horses! [more]
Features

For Your Health
To crunch or not to crunch?

Ask the Fitness Pro
Five things guys should do less of in the gym

     

Nan's World
Picnic anyone?

 

Planning Matters
Probate: The good, the bad ...

Weather
Upcoming Events

Fall Activities
Spaghetti Dinner
Talks
Genealogy/Family History Series
Basket Bingo
Cat Adoption Event
Fall Fest
Nature Walk
Fall Fashion Preview
Fundraiser
 
Copyright © 1997-2013 Mt. Airy Messenger. All rights reserved. Contact Us | Sitemap | Site Credits